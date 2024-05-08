Under the auspices of the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) commemorates Swacchta Pakhwada from May 1 to May 15, 2024, in an effort to raise awareness of cleanliness and hygiene. The first Swachhta drive was organized today at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), NCERT Campus, New Delhi.

The Swachhta drive began with an address of Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR and DG CSIR where she motivated the children to become the future leaders in different walks of life. She also emphasized the significance of cleanliness in fostering a healthy and vibrant society. Shri Surinder Pal Singh, Joint Secretary, DSIR also encouraged the children to maintain for personal hygiene and cleanliness of their surroundings. Thereafter the DSIR team conducted cleanliness drive and motivated the children for keeping their surroundings clean.

Swachhta Pledge taken by entire DSIR family focused on individual’s commitment towards cleanliness, devoting hundred hours per year for cleanliness and propagating the message of Swachh Bharat Mission. Pledge encourages every individual to promote 100 other persons to take this pledge and make them devote their 100 hours for cleanliness. The Swacchta Pakhwada initiative aims to instill a sense of responsibility towards cleanliness and hygiene among individuals, particularly the younger generation.