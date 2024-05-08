Union Public Service Commission announces final result of Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023

Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 26th November to 03rd December, 2023, and the interviews for Personality Test held from 22nd April to 1st May, 2024, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.

A total of 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories as per the following break-up :-

General EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 43 (including 01 PwBD-3) 20 (including 01 PwBD-3) 51 (including 02 PwBD-2) 22 11 (including 01 PwBD-2) 147# (including 03 PwBD-2 &

02 PwBD-3)

# 03 current vacancies of PwBD (02 PwBD-1 and 01 PwBD-3) have been carried forward to the next recruitment year due to non availability of candidates.

Appointments shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. The number of vacancies reported by the Government are as under:-

General EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 62 15 40 22 11 150*

* Including 08 PwBD vacancies (03 PwBD-1, 02 PwBD-2 & 03 PwBD-3)

The candidature of 51 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional:

0102958 0114406 0227324 0300592 0310227 0322895 0337756 0413005 0504394 0600672 0615048 0706468 0800188 0813325 0817043 0821586 0833048 0834464 0841778 0859873 0869875 0870045 1000744 1027247 1033488 1042127 1204761 1214896 1220260 1220304 1302751 1529728 1704224 2400909 2605584 2610020 2617853 5108118 5602025 5607488 5915343 6120680 6414141 6421395 6605344 6617352 6800430 7303089 7600746 7809960 8204643