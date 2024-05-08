Union Public Service Commission announces final result of Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023

Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 26th November to 03rd December, 2023, and the interviews for Personality Test held from 22nd April to 1st May, 2024, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.
- A total of 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories as per the following break-up :-
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|TOTAL
|43
(including 01 PwBD-3)
|20
(including 01 PwBD-3)
|51
(including 02 PwBD-2)
|22
|11
(including 01 PwBD-2)
|147#
(including 03 PwBD-2 &
# 03 current vacancies of PwBD (02 PwBD-1 and 01 PwBD-3) have been carried forward to the next recruitment year due to non availability of candidates.
- Appointments shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. The number of vacancies reported by the Government are as under:-
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|TOTAL
|62
|15
|40
|22
|11
|150*
* Including 08 PwBD vacancies (03 PwBD-1, 02 PwBD-2 & 03 PwBD-3)
- The candidature of 51 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional:
|0102958
|0114406
|0227324
|0300592
|0310227
|0322895
|0337756
|0413005
|0504394
|0600672
|0615048
|0706468
|0800188
|0813325
|0817043
|0821586
|0833048
|0834464
|0841778
|0859873
|0869875
|0870045
|1000744
|1027247
|1033488
|1042127
|1204761
|1214896
|1220260
|1220304
|1302751
|1529728
|1704224
|2400909
|2605584
|2610020
|2617853
|5108118
|5602025
|5607488
|5915343
|6120680
|6414141
|6421395
|6605344
|6617352
|6800430
|7303089
|7600746
|7809960
|8204643
