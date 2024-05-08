TPCODL’s Annual Business Associate (BA) Meet Strengthens Partnerships and Recognises Excellence

Bhubaneswar, May 08, 2024: : TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, organized its Annual Business Associate (BAs) Meet at the MDC Baramunda, Bhubaneswar on 7th May, 2024.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 90 esteemed business associates (BAs), hailing from diverse regions across the Country. They engaged in sharing their perspectives on collaborative endeavours with TPCODL. This interactive platform fostered constructive dialogue, allowing participants to articulate their experiences and discuss strategies for mutual growth.

The highlight of the event was the interactive session, attended by the senior leadership team of TPCODL, headed by Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, alongside key executives from various functions. This session offered a valuable opportunity for business associates to pose relevant questions and receive insightful responses from senior officials of TPCODL.

During the discussions, numerous business associates praised TPCODL for the tangible benefits they have enjoyed since partnering with Tata Power, with a notable emphasis on the streamlined payment processes and timely transactions.

Moreover, TPCODL took the opportunity to recognise companies that have demonstrated outstanding performance, reaffirming its dedication to acknowledging and rewarding excellence within its network of associates.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, remarked, ‘The Annual Business Associate Meet is a testament to the enduring strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the energy sector. We are deeply appreciative of the valuable insights shared by our business associates, which reaffirm our resolve to continually enhance our service offerings and deliver value to all stakeholders.’

TPCODL continues to prioritize collaboration, innovation, and social responsibility as it endeavours to empower communities, drive economic growth, and elevate the quality of life for the people of Odisha.