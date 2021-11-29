Parliament passes Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha approving it on the first day of Winter Session

New Delhi: Parliament has passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha approving it on the first day of the Winter Session today. The bill seeking to withdraw the three farm bills was moved in Lok Sabha by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the morning, amid ruckus by the Opposition. It was passed in the Lower House without discussion as Speaker Om Birla said a debate is not possible in a noisy scene. The three Laws sought to be repealed include the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Later, the Bill was introduced in the Upper House by Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the post-lunch session, which was passed amidst noisy scenes. Speaking on the bill, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties welcome the Bill. He however alleged that the government has brought the bill in view of the forthcoming Assembly Election in five states. Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has enacted the three farm laws in the interest of the farmers but the Opposition adopted double standards on it. He said, on the holy occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti, the Prime Minister made the announcement about the decision to repeal them with an open heart.

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha, when the House met for the day, two newly elected members representing Mandi Constituency in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh took oath.

Then Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references for the eight members including former Union ministers Kalyan Singh and Oscar Fernandes, who passed away recently.

During the Question Hour in the Lower House, opposition members trooped into the well of the House demanding uniform Minimum Support Price structure across the country among other issues. In the din, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon. Later after passing the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, the House was adjourned till 2 PM and then for the day.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha, when the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to the five newly elected members. They are Rajani Ashokrao Patil from Maharastra, M Mohamed Abdulla, K R N Rajeshkumar, and Dr. Kanimozhi NVN Somu from Tamil Nadu, and Luizinho Joaquim Faleiro from West Bengal. The Chairman also introduced the new General Secretary P C Mody to the House.

Later, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour till 12.20 PM as a mark of respect to the sitting member Oscar Fernandes and the five other former members including K B Shanappa, Dr. Chandan Mitra, Hari Singh Nalwa, Monika Das, and Abani Roy.

When the House reassembled, the Opposition created ruckus over the farmer’s issue, leading to its adjournment till 2 PM. Before it, Mr Venkaiah Naidu tried to run the question hour but opposition members from Congress, TMC, and TRS trooped into the well-raising slogans. Mr. Naidu appealed to the members to allow the House to take up the questions listed as it is the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. But the opposition continued to indulge in sloganeering.

Before the start of the question hour, Mr. Naidu appealed to members to make best of all the 19 sittings of the Winter Session. He also cautioned not to lower their guards in the fight against Covid-19 in view of the new variants. The Chairman also complimented the efforts of Central Government, State Governments, and all the stakeholders for effective vaccination against Covid-19.

Later, when the House reassembled at 2 pm, it was adjourned till 2.38 pm and again for half-an-hour and finally for the day.