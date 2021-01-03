TRIFED signs MoU with Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram for setting up of TRIFOOD Parks in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Continuing its mission to improve the livelihoods of the tribals (both forest dwellers and artisans) and work towards tribal empowerment, TRIFED has now decided to explore a convergence and build a partnership with Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra, a pioneering organization that has been working for the welfare of tribals in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand since 1952. In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding was exchanged between the two organisations on January 3, 2021 to work together for setting up of TRIFOOD Parks in 5 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The MoU was signed by Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED and Shri Yogesh Bapat, General Secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Ashram in the presence of Shri Durga Das Uikey, Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Betul, Madhya Pradesh, Shri Anupam Trivedi, Executive Director, TRIFED and other dignitaries and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director TRIFED said, “TRIFED has been actively exploring convergences with various like-minded organizations to continue our mission to improve tribal livelihoods. It is our pleasure to engage with a pioneering organization such as Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram to undertake meaningful work that will ensure round-the-year income earning opportunity for tribals by engaging them in a variety of economic activities ranging from agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, Medicinal & Aromatic plants etc. and go beyond Minor Forest Produces.”

The two organisations will work together by undertaking various initiatives all aimed at improving the livelihood of tribal people and implementation of the Van Dhan Yojana through the mobilization of Self Help Groups (SHGs) / VanDhan Vikas Kendra (VDVKs) / VPCs / TRIFOOD Parks. Opportunities would also be created for marketing tribal products – both value added produce and handicrafts and handlooms.

With TRIFED as the mentoring organization, it has been agreed that Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram would form new Van Dhan Kendras in tribal areas by identifying SHGs, organize training, building infrastructure, provide machinery and equipment and other support. Among other scope of activities, Kalyan Ashram will include other areas, viz agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, handlooms, crafts to keep the operations running year-long and make the VanDhan scheme all-inclusive and viable.

With the successful implementation of this collaboration and many more convergences both cemented and upcoming, TRIFED aims to make an impact in generating income and livelihoods for these people and effect a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country.

