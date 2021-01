Bhubaneswar: Classroom teaching in Universities and Colleges for 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG students to begin from January 11 in Odisha.

Odisha State Public Universities & Government, as well as Non-Government Degree Colleges (coming under H.E. Department), to commence physical classroom teaching for students of 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG courses from 11-01-2021(Monday).

