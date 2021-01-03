According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

♦ An active Western Disturbance lies as a middle and upper level cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan & neighbourhood with its induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood at lower levels.

A north-south zone of wind confluence also observed today from North Punjab to Northeast Arabian Sea, with strong interaction between south westerly in association with the above Western Disturbance and lower level moist southeasterlies.

♦ All these favorable meteorological features likely to persist till 05th January, 2021 and continue to cause moderate to intense wet spell with fairly widespread to widespread precipitation accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated over northwest India till night of 5th January with peak activities on 3rd and 4th over the Plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan ) and on 4th and 5th Jan 2021 over western Himalayan region(Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand).

♦ After cessation of wet spell, fresh northerly-northwesterly winds likely to set in over Plains of northwest India causing cold wave to sever cold wave conditions at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan from 7th January 2021 onwards.

Weather Warning during next 5 days *

03 January (Day 1):

♦ Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh; with lightning over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

♦ Cold Wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch.

♦ Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi.

♦ Dense fog very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan and Odisha.

04 January (Day 2):

♦ Heavy rain/Snow very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

♦ Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh; with lightning over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

♦ Cold Wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch.

♦ Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi.

♦ Dense fog very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan and Odisha.

05 January (Day 3):

♦ Heavy rain/Snow very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

♦ Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh; with lightning over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

♦ Cold Wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch.

♦ Dense fog very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan and Odisha.

06 January (Day 4):

♦ Dense Fog likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

♦ Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

♦ Cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch; Cold Wave conditions likely over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

07 January (Day 5):

♦ Dense Fog likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

♦ Cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch; Cold Wave conditions likely over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

