Prasar Bharati (DD-AIR) records massive digital growth in 2020; Pakistan second highest digital audience for DD and AIR

New Delhi: In 2020, Digital channels of Prasar Bharati across DD and Akashvani have registered more than 100% growth, clocking over a Billion Digital Views and over 6 Billion Digital Watch Minutes.

During 2020, NewsOnAir App added more than 2.5 million users with the platform registering over 300 million views with Live Radio streaming featuring over 200 streams being most popular feature.

Keeping company with DD National and DD News, in the top 10 digital channels of Prasar Bharati, are Marathi News from DD Sahyadri, Kannada programming on DD Chandana, Bangla News from DD Bangla, and Telugu programming on DD Saptagiri.

While DD Sports and Akashvani Sports have created a steady digital following with live commentary, Prasar Bharati Archives and DD Kisan have been steady digital performers featuring in top 10.

Underscoring the substantial digital audience for news from the Northeast, Northeast service of All India Radio News is also in the top 10, and incidentally has crossed the 100k subscribers digital milestone.

Interestingly during 2020, Pakistan accounts for the second highest digital audience for DD and AIR content after domestic audience from within India, with the United States close behind.

Amongst the most popular digital videos during 2020 are PM Modi’s interactions with school students, Republic Day Parade 2020 and a rare video of Shakuntala Devi from DD National archives, circa 1970s.

A dedicated Prasar Bharati YouTube channel for all Sanskrit language content was launched in 2020, wherein all Radio and TV content being produced in Sanskrit launguage across DD-AIR nationwide network are uploaded, for easy access to viewers.

Dedicated Mann Ki Baat YouTube channel and Twitter handle have seen rapid growth in 2020, with Mann Ki Baat updates Twitter handle now having more than 67,000 followers. The YouTube channel has regional language versions of different episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

Almost 1500 Radio Plays in different Indian languages are available across DD-AIR Netwok, which are now being digitised and uploaded on our YouTube channels.

Thousands of hours of educational content and teleclassesare now available on our YouTube channels in different Indian languages.

Rare Archival content of great historical value, available only with DD-AIR, are being digitsed and uploaded on Prasar Bharati Archives YouTube channel. In public interest, a dedicated team is working to dig out such musical, cultural, political content from thousands of tapes recorded over many decades in various stations of DD and AIR across the country. So that these content are available in public domain witheasy access to all for academic and research purposes.

