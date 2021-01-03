India’s Sustained decline of Active Caseload continues; drops below 2.5 Lakh

New Delhi: India’s trajectory of active cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path. The total Active Caseload has dropped below 2.5 lakh (2,47,220) today.

This has been made possible by the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases and low number of fatalities per day which have ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. India’s present active caseload consists of just 2.39% of India’s Total Positive Cases. The new recoveries of 20,923 in the last 24 hours have led to a net decline of 2,963 in the Total Active cases.

29 States/UTs have less than 10,000 Active cases.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 37 days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 18,177. While, 20,923 cases recovered and discharged during the same duration.

The rising recoveries have also improved the Recovery Rate to 96.16% today.

The total recovered cases stand at 99,27,310. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases is increasing and presently stands at 96,80,090.

78.10% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,985 newly recovered cases. 2,110 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,963 in Chhattisgarh.

81.81% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,328. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,218 new cases. Chhattisgarh recorded 1,147 new cases.

217 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 69.59% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (51). West Bengal and Kerala follow with 28 and 21 daily deaths, respectively.

Related

comments