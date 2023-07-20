TRAI releases report on drive tests conducted at 20 locations across the country and surrounding areas

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), with the assistance of the Telecom Service Providers, conducted Drive Tests at twenty locations and surrounding areas viz. Balasore, Erode, Vizianagaram, Gangtok, Aizawl, Dimapur, Shillong, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Prayagraj, Wayanad, Gandhidham & Kandla port, Bikaner, Amritsar, Mysuru, Mysuru-Bengaluru HW, Jabalpur-Chakghat HW, Prayagraj-Banda HW, Bikaner-Nagaur HW and Amritsar-Pathankot HW, in the quarter ending March 2023.

The Drive tests were conducted to assess the network quality provided by cellular mobile telephone service providers for voice and data services. The details of drive tests conducted are given below:

S. No Location Licensed Service Area (LSA) Balasore Odisha Erode Tamilnadu Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh Gangtok Northeast Aizawl Northeast 6. Dimapur Northeast 7. Shillong Northeast Itanagar Northeast Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Prayagraj U.P. (East) Wayanad Kerala Gandhidham & Kandla port Gujrat Bikaner Rajasthan Amritsar Punjab Mysuru Karnataka 16. Mysuru-Bengaluru HW Karnataka 17. Jabalpur-Chakghat HW Madhya Pradesh 18. Prayagraj-Banda HW U.P. (East) 19. Bikaner-Nagaur HW Rajasthan 20. Amritsar-Pathankot HW Punjab

The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) were assessed for the networks of all telecom service providers operating in the region. KPIs for voice services are Coverage; Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR); Drop Call Rate; Block Call Rate, Handover Success Rate; Rx Quality. KPIs for data services are Download and Upload Throughputs, Web Browsing Delay, Video Streaming Delay and Latency.

The complete report is available at TRAI website www.analytics.trai.gov.in.

