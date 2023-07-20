National

TRAI releases report on drive tests conducted at 20 locations across the country and surrounding areas

By OdAdmin

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), with the assistance of the Telecom Service Providers, conducted Drive Tests at twenty locations and surrounding areas viz. Balasore, Erode, Vizianagaram, Gangtok, Aizawl, Dimapur, Shillong, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Prayagraj, Wayanad, Gandhidham & Kandla port, Bikaner, Amritsar, Mysuru, Mysuru-Bengaluru HW, Jabalpur-Chakghat HW, Prayagraj-Banda HW, Bikaner-Nagaur HW and Amritsar-Pathankot HW, in the quarter ending March 2023.

The Drive tests were conducted to assess the network quality provided by cellular mobile telephone service providers for voice and data services. The details of drive tests conducted are given below:

 

S. No Location Licensed Service Area (LSA)

 

 
Balasore Odisha
Erode Tamilnadu
Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh
Gangtok Northeast
Aizawl Northeast
6. Dimapur Northeast
7. Shillong Northeast
Itanagar Northeast
Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh
Prayagraj U.P. (East)
Wayanad Kerala
Gandhidham & Kandla port Gujrat
Bikaner Rajasthan
Amritsar Punjab
Mysuru Karnataka
16. Mysuru-Bengaluru HW Karnataka
17. Jabalpur-Chakghat HW Madhya Pradesh
18. Prayagraj-Banda HW U.P. (East)
19. Bikaner-Nagaur HW Rajasthan
20. Amritsar-Pathankot HW Punjab

 

The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) were assessed for the networks of all telecom service providers operating in the region. KPIs for voice services are Coverage; Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR); Drop Call Rate; Block Call Rate, Handover Success Rate; Rx Quality. KPIs for data services are Download and Upload Throughputs, Web Browsing Delay, Video Streaming Delay and Latency.

The complete report is available at TRAI website www.analytics.trai.gov.in.

******

OdAdmin
