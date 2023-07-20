Jammu and Kashmir: DC inspects clearance of landslides at Dewal Bridge on National Highway

UDHAMPUR : To assess the ground situation arisen due to incessant rains and landslides, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, along with SSP Dr Vinod Kumar visited landslide hit spot on Dewal Bridge and inspected the restoration work over there.

During the tour, the executing agencies were directed to gear up men and machinery to remove accumulated debris caused by landslides from the National Highway and make the road traffic worthy for Shri Amar Nath Yatries as well as the general public.

The DC also visited Salmay Bridge and directed the concerned to allow only light motor vehicles on the bridge as a safety measure for the time being.

Later, the DC also visited Gole Mela and instructed the concerned officers to resolve water logging on priority in and around Gole Mela Road Udhampur.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rafiq Ahmed Jaral were accompanying the DC.