“Manipur Incident Shameful For Country, No One Responsible Will Be Spared”: PM Modi

New Delhi: “Manipur Incident Shameful For Country, No One Responsible Will Be Spared” said PM Narendra Modi. Prime Minister

Narendra Modi says, the incident in Manipur has put 140 crore Indians to shame. He assures the people that the accused will not be spared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “…I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.”

Before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi says, “Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy…I am confident that all the MPs, together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry out their responsibilities as MPs…”