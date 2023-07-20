Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of women paraded naked; says court will act if government does not

New Delhi: Supreme Court says it’s really disturbed over the video that came yesterday about two women paraded naked in Manipur. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asks the government to take action.

CJI says it’s simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. It’s the grossest of constitutional abuse. He further says we are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act we will.

Supreme Court says it’s time government really steps in and takes action. It’s simply unacceptable in constitutional democracy. It’s deeply disturbing.

Supreme Court asks Centre and Manipur governments to apprise it what action they have taken to bring perpetrators to book. What is portrayed in the media about visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let the Centre and state apprise the court on steps taken, orders Supreme Court.

Supreme Court posts the matter for further hearing on next Friday.