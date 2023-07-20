The mutual fund growth story continues to gain momentum in India

The Indian Mutual Fund industry has grown twice its size over the past 5 years where the Assets Under Management (AUM) for the industry has increased from ₹ 8.11 lakh crore in June 2018 to ₹ 44.39 lakh crore in June 2023. The mutual fund growth story in the country is expected to be driven further by the overall pick up in the economy, higher disposable income and thus higher investible household surplus.

UTI Asset Management Company Limited, the pioneer of the Indian MF industry has been contributing to the development of the capital markets in the country for about six decades now. With its domestic mutual fund quarterly average AUM being ₹ 2.48 lakh crore as on June 30, 2023, it is the eighth largest mutual fund house in the country with its presence across the length and breadth of the country through a dense network of UTI Financial Centers (UFCs), mutual fund distributors and district associates.

With the rising financialization of household savings and financial literacy, investors are now more aware of the risks and volatility associated with investments in the markets and look to diversify their investments across asset classes to have an optimal allocation. However, investors face challenges in asset allocation and portfolio rebalancing as per the changing market dynamics.

With this endeavor, to provide an asset allocation solution to the investors, UTI Mutual Fund is set to launch UTI Balanced Advantage Fund on July 21, 2023. This is a model guided asset allocation strategy that dynamically manage assets between equity and fixed income.

The fund will be managed by Mr. Sachin Trivedi (Equity) & Mr. Anurag Mittal (Fixed Income).

Mr. Ajay Tyagi, Head of Equity at UTI AMC commenting on the growth of mutual fund investors said, “Investors often make investment decisions based on sentiments than valuations, leading to compromising the returns. An asset allocation strategy that is based on valuation driven model and dynamically rebalances portfolio across equity & fixed income can help investors overcome their psychological barriers.”

Fund houses are constantly looking to leverage their expertise in investment management and technology to enhance their product offerings and distribution outreach. For Bhubaneshwar as a T30 city, the total industry AUM stood at ~ ₹ 14,365 crore in May 2023.

Product Label & Riskometer

UTI Balanced Advantage Fund

An open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund.

This product is suitable for investors who are seeking*:

Long term capital appreciation and income

Investment in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments

*Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.

UTI Balanced Advantage Fund Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme related documents carefully.