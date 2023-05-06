The holy Chardham Yatra is going on smoothly in Uttarakhand. Over four lakh devotees have visited the four shrines since the pilgrimage began.

So far, maximum one lakh 40 thousand devotees have visited Kedarnath among the Char Dhams.

The concerned administration and the temple committee have made special arrangements for the convenience of the devotees. The health department has set up health check-up centers on the Char Dham Yatra routes.

Meanwhile, in view of the Meteorological Department’s warning, the administration has already postponed the online registration for Kedarnath Dham from April 25 to May 8.During this, only those devotees are being allowed to visit Kedarnath Dham, who have registered earlier.