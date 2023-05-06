The Global Chess League (GCL), the world’s largest and first franchise-based chess league, has announced Dubai as the venue for its inaugural edition.

The joint venture between FIDE (International Chess Federation) and Tech Mahindra, a part of the Mahindra Group, revealed the news at a press conference in the presence of key dignitaries including Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, Viswanathan Anand, five-time world chess champion, and Deputy President, FIDE, CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, Parag Shah, EVP & Head, Mahindra Accelo, and Member, Global Chess League Board, and Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board.

The league’s Host Partner will be Dubai Sports Council, and it will be held from June 21 to July 2, 2023, featuring six teams with six players each, including a minimum of two female players and one icon player per team.

Each match featured six boards played simultaneously, with the top two teams qualifying for the final on July 2, 2023. The league aims to create an ecosystem for the sport, providing a platform for champions worldwide to showcase the potential of chess.