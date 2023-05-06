Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today took stock of the security situation in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Our Jammu Correspondent reports that the visit of the defence minister to Rajouri comes a day after five elite para commandos of Special Force of the army were martyred during an anti-terrorist operation in the forested Kesari Hills of Kandi area of the district.

Singh, accompanied by Army Chief, General Manoj Pande and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, reached Ace of Spades Division headquarters in Rajouri after a brief stopover in Jammu, also interacted with the troops engaged in the ongoing operation against the terrorists.

Five army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer was injured during a combing operation, ‘Operation Trinetra’ in the Kandi area on Friday. However a holed up terrorist was killed and one more is believed to be injured this morning.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC in Chief Northern Command, Corps commander White Knight Corps, and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu are also accompanying Rajnath to Rajouri.

After getting a brief on the operation in Kandi forest, the defence minister chaired a high-level security meeting to review the overall security situation in J&K, especially in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch before returning to Jammu.

More than 250 people were detained for questioning during combing operations in the wake of the incident. Six overground workers who extended full support to terrorists were arrested.