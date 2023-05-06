Indian Ambassador to Nepal  laid the Foundation Stone for Khumjung Khunde Waste Water Management Project

Kathmandu: Ambassador of India along with Mr. Mingma Chhiri Sherpa, Chairman of Khumbu Pasanglhamu Rural Municipality, Solukhumbu laid the Foundation Stone for Khumjung Khunde Waste Water Management Project today being built through Indian grant assistance under 🇮🇳🇳🇵#DevelopmentCooperation

The project reflects continued support provided under Indian grant assistance for providing community services in the remote areas of Solukhumbu district.

In January 2017, Thame Khola Small Hydropower Plant in Solukhumbu was upgraded to provide electricity to more than 1200 households in Khumjung, Khunde, Namche Bazar & Thame valley. Further, provisions of drinking water services were made through the implementation of Khumjung Khunde Drinking Water Project in March 2022 benefiting people of Khumjung, Khunde and Namche Bazar.