Joy E-bike Inaugurates Distributor Showroom in Jaipur

Jaipur : Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of electric two-wheelers under the brand ‘Joy e-bike’, is continuing its aggressive network expansion to bring electric mobility closer to customers. As a part of its restructuring of distribution-dealer model, the company has inaugurated an exclusive distributor showroom in Jaipur today. Operating under the banner of Dreams EV World, this showroom represents the company’s first step towards strengthening relationships with taluka-level dealers.

The Distributor Showroom Dreams EV World is located at Mangalam Radiance Airport Plaza, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The distributor is equipped with complete sales and service facilities with an area of 3,500 sq ft to facilitate the brand’s outreach in the state. It has been designed to offer a complete range of low- and high-speed electric two-wheelers and three-wheeler, as well as the latest offerings such as the MIHOS electric scooter and the Joy e-rik, the first three-wheeler from the company. The showroom provides customers with an immersive one-of-a-kind experience and showcases the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality.

Commenting on the network expansion in the region, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director- WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Joy e-bike Distributor Showroom in Jaipur, Rajasthan under the banner of Dreams EV World. This showroom is a part of the first phase of our new distributor model. Our goal is to build stronger relationships with our taluka-level dealers and enhance supply chain efficiency for our distributors and dealers nationwide. The Joy e-bike Distributor Showroom in Jaipur is a cutting-edge facility equipped with top-of-the-line sales and service resources, delivering a comprehensive buying and service experience to customers in the region. Our commitment to providing superior customer service and creating a seamless ownership experience has propelled us to introduce this new model. We are excited about the opportunities it presents and look forward to expanding our network of Distributor Showrooms across the country in the near future.”

The company recently announced its plans to restructure its distribution-dealer model by establishing 150 ‘Distributor Showrooms’ at the district level. This move is aimed at strengthening its relationships with taluka-level dealers, facilitating efficient supply chain management for distributors and dealers, and improving vehicle accessibility for customers. With over 600 touchpoints in the country, the establishment of new distribution models aims to elevate high-performing taluka dealers to the position of District Distributors.