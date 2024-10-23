Limelight Diamonds launch their largest store in Delhi, inaugurated by Actress Neha Dhupia

The fast growing lab-grown diamond jewellery Brand aims to open 15 additional stores before

December to cater to the increasing demand of LGD jewellery in the country.

Delhi : Limelight Diamonds, India’s largest lab grown diamond brand, is proud to unveil its second store in the capital city – Delhi, further solidifying its presence in this prominent market. Following the success of its first store, the brand’s new location in the prestigious Rajouri Garden area is a strategic move to cater to the distinctive jewellery clientele in that location. The brand new store was inaugurated by Neha Dhupia, Bollywood Actress along with Nirav Bhatt, Co-Founder of Limelight Diamonds; Karam Chawla, Director of Limelight Diamonds & was attended by many other eminent personalities.

Lavishly spread across an area of 1500+ sq. ft., this store marks another milestone for Limelight Diamonds as they continue to expand their footprint across India. In the last two years, the brand has seen rapid growth and has the widest reach in the country for LGD jewellery with a presence across 35+ cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Rajkot, Bangalore, Chennai etc. The Brand has rapidly established itself as the ultimate solitaire destination that boasts an exquisite collection of solitaire necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings that perfectly blend new-age technology and traditional fine jewellery.

Glancing through the Brand’s collection, Neha Dhupia said, “I am simply in awe of the store and the concept of lab grown diamonds. They are made in India and I think every Indian woman will take pride in wearing these diamonds. The best part, their solitaire range is classy with the bold elegance of modern design crafted with the latest technology. They are truly a bigger and bolder upgrade. I congratulate team Limelight for solidifying their presence in Delhi with this interesting concept of lab grown diamonds and wish them the very best.”

Expressing her excitement, Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder & MD of Limelight Diamonds says, “Delhi has been extremely welcoming to Limelight and our products and having received a fabulous response from the customers, we are super excited to open our second store in Delhi! This city absolutely loves bling but consumers have also appreciated the premium quality, make and designs of our jewellery. The cherry on the top is the affordable price points, of course!”

Speaking of the growth in LGD industry she further adds, “The LGD industry in India is seeing a 15-20% year on year growth owing to rising acceptance of the product amongst consumers. Awareness of the LGDs has significantly increased & almost every customer walking into our store is aware that lab diamonds are absolutely real as they are also made of carbon & identical to mined diamonds. Given that they are the same but LGDs are more affordable as they save up on the heavy mining costs that are incurred in natural ones, consumers are considering upgrading their jewellery experience with lab grown diamonds. Maintaining the same budgets, LGDs serve as the perfect upgrade for all the people who would love to move from small diamond studded jewellery to solitaires as well as who choose to spend their money wisely. Over and above, buyback and exchange opportunities by brands like Limelight ensure that the value of the branded product is locked and protected to enjoy their bling and at the same time, be conscious of their choice.”

The store’s retail design seamlessly reflects the brand’s ethos of elegance, modernity, sustainability, and luxury. Inside, the brand illustrates a clean and minimalistic decor that radiates the beauty of their lab grown diamond jewellery. Shoppers will enjoy an immersive experience, with a never-seen-before range of solitaire designs that are not only beautiful & elegant but also wearable. Additionally, the brand’s customer services include design customisation, lifetime buyback, and a 100% exchange guarantee along with value-protected complementary insurance and more, which further instils trust and confidence in the consumers visiting the store.

The growing awareness and acceptance of lab-grown diamonds is undoubtedly disrupting the traditional gem and jewellery industry. With the recent entry of the Tata Group into the lab grown diamond space, consumer confidence in these sustainable and ethical alternatives has received a significant boost.

Furthermore, lab grown diamond jewellery brands are now offering attractive buyback and exchange schemes, reinforcing trust and driving consumer adoption. Today, lab grown diamonds account for an estimated 20% of the global gem and jewellery market, and India is experiencing an impressive 15% annual growth in this sector.

The strength of the brand is not only validated in the store presence across the country but also reflected in the consumer pick-up and response in sales. The branded sales have tripled year on year resulting in a boost in the Company’s confidence to directly engage with customers and expand its retail presence. With the growing market presence, the Brand continues to strengthen its customer base, offering them an exquisite range of never-seen-before solitaire diamond jewellery.