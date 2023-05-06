Baripada: Frequent power disruption during President Droupadi Murmu’s address during convocation ceremony of MSCB University in Baripada.

Odisha I&PR department regrets inconvenience; says, “From 11.56 am to 12.05 pm, power tripped and the whole auditorium was in dark; inconvenience regretted.” Power outage during President’s address, “Power distribution firm passes the buck; “There was no fault at our end. Power supply was smooth. Only lights went off while ACs & mic were functioning. There might be some issues with internal wiring which is under IDCO,” says TPNODL CEO .

MSCB University VC Prof Santosh Tripathy seeks apology for the incident. “IDCO had constructed the building and also repaired the generator. Though we had a dedicated generator, it didn’t work. We will inquire into the entire incident.” An electricity dept employee of the university has been suspended; three-member team constituted for probe, says university vice-chancellor. “The incident happened due to technical glitch and it will be probed,” says Mayurbhanj Collector after meeting with RDC (central range).

Baripada ADM Rudra Narayan Mohanty says, “A probe will be conducted to ascertain the cause behind the power outage and who is responsible for it. Accordingly, action will be taken.” Power outage during President Droupadi Murmu’s address at the convocation ceremony of MSCB university in Baripada; Tata Power says it is under maintenance of IDCO. Varsity electricity dept staff suspended. ADM says probe will be launched.