Charles III crowned as King of UK at historic ceremony in London

King Charles has been crowned at his Coronation in London on Saturday. Charles III has taken his oath and been crowned King in a ceremony witnessed by over two thousand guests and dignitaries in Westminster Abbey.

The Archbishop of Canterbury placed the St Edward’s Crown on the King’s head during a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. After the King was crowned, his wife Camilla as crowned Queen.

Gun salutes were made at 13 locations across the UK, including in London, Edinburgh and Hillsborough, at the moment King Charles was crowned, while the bells of Westminster Abbey rang for two minutes.