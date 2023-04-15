The 3 day Fitness Fest concludes at Central University of Odisha amidst great student enthusiasm

Koraput: The 3-day Fitness Fest started on 11th April at the Central University of Odisha, Koraput under the Fit India Movement under the dynamic leadership of Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, CUO and guidance of Dr. Jatin Soni, former Vice Chancellor, Swarnim Gujarat Sports University was concluded with a valedictory session on 13 April 2023. It was implemented by the Games & Sports Committee, CUO in collaboration with the G20 Jan Bhagidari Cell of CUO. Prof. Tripathi addressed the session through video conference mode. He emphasized the role of sports in education in his address. He cited Swami Vivekananda who always gave great importance to sports. He stressed that a student who engages in sports is never depressed. He said that the students were transported to an entirely new world and thanked the organizers especially Dr. Jatin Soni for the successful event.

The valedictory session of the event started with opening remarks by Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi, Dean of Students’ Welfare (I/C) & Chairman, of the Games & Sports Committee. Dr. Parhi described the various events like plogging run, chess, table tennis, campus run, throw ball, guided group meditation, fitness aerobics, fitness challenge walk for faculty & staff and volleyball which took place over the last two days. An audio-visual presentation of the fest made by the Dep’t of Journalism & Mass Communication was screened which showcased glimpses of all the events that took place in the event.

Prof Jatin Soni who mentored the Fitness Fest emphasized the importance of good health and sports playing habits for the new generation. He urged everyone to take care of health and be fit. He praised the students for taking active participation and making it a success.

Prof N C Panda, Dean, School of Languages, CUO explained the sloka Samastyam Yoga Manyate and expressed happiness that a huge number of students took part in the fitness fest. He hoped that Odisha will rise to the standards of Punjab & Haryana and win medals in sports taking training from University. In this context, he quoted Swami Vivekananda’s Arise, Awake….

Subhasish Ghosh & D Monica, students of the Department of Journalism & Mass Communication shared their feedback on participating in Fitness Fest. Certificates to all the participating students were awarded by the dignitaries. The session concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Mr. Biswajit Bhoi, Member Secretary, Games & Sports Committee, CUO. Around 1,200 students participated in the Fitness Fest with great enthusiasm. The Faculty and staff also participated actively.