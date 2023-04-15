Tata Steel Kalinganagar observes National Fire Service week to pay respect to firefighters

Kalinganagar : The inaugural function of ‘National Fire Service Week’ was organised at Tata Steel Kalinganagar on Friday to pay homage and gratitude to the brave fire-fighters who do supreme sacrifice while saving lives and assets.

The opening ceremony of the National Fire Service Week organised at Central Fire Station inside the plant premises was graced by Ashutosh Kumar, Chief, Steel Melting Shop (SMS), TSK as Chief Guest along with Yaswant Kumar Pandey, Chief, HRBP – Steel, TSK, Tuhin Chatterjee, Chief, Hot Strip Mill, TSK, N Naga Prasanth, Chief, Mechanical Maintenance (Steel & Mills), TSK, R S Mishra, Chief, Safety (Operations), TSK and other senior officials.

During the event, all officials took fire safety pledge post which the dignitaries felicitated those safety professionals who had displayed dedicated and exemplary service. The event concluded with a high-octane firefighting drill by the fire safety professionals.

During the week-long observance, a beeline of awareness sessions for employees, students and community have been scheduled. The event was coordinated by the Safety Department of Tata Steel Kalinganagar.

It may be noted here that April 14 is observed as National Fire Service Day in India. On this day, in the year 1944, the fire personnel displayed exemplary courage and devotion to their duty as they fought the huge fire that had erupted following an explosion on a Ship, S.S. Fort Stikine at the dock of Mumbai Port.

Many firefighters lost their lives in this incident. Even after this incident, while fighting the fire, so many firefighters have been losing their lives. On the April 14 of every year, homage is paid to those brave firefighters who laid their lives on the call of the duty.