Tata Steel Enhances Community Safety Through Employee Volunteerism

Sukinda, April 25, 2024: Continuing with their commitment to the well-being of communities, employees of Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) organised yet another employee volunteerism initiative at the Sukinda Chromite Mine campus where they affixed fluorescent stickers on the bicycles of school children, community youth and workers. The move aimed at enhancing safety within the community.

Recognizing the importance of visibility, particularly during night time, the employees embarked on a mission to improve safety measures for the communities in and around the mine. This innovative initiative will not only enhance the visibility of bicycles, but will also contribute to accident prevention, a critical concern in areas like Sukinda region. By significantly increasing the visibility of the bicycles, Tata Steel and its employees aim to reduce the risk of accidents, especially during low-light conditions.

Commenting on the initiative, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge (FAMD), Tata Steel, said, “We believe in the power of collective action to create positive change within our communities. The employee-led volunteerism initiative at Sukinda Chromite Mine underscores our commitment to safety and well-being, aligning with our core values.”

Notably, employees of FAMD had earlier organised employee volunteerism at Swami Chidanand Cultural Centre in Ghagia Sahi in Kaliapani locality and at Annapurna Child Care Home at Nuagaon village in Jajpur district where they donated school bags and learning materials to the children. The staff had also undertaken a voluntary river cleaning initiative at Damasala nullah in the region.