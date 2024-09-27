Central University of Odisha Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi

The University will contribute on socio-economic development of the Odisha: Prof. Tripathi

The Central University of Odisha marked the two-year anniversary of Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi with a vibrant Interactive Evening on campus on 26 September 2024. The event provided a platform for the exchange of ideas and constructive feedback among faculty, staff, and distinguished guests.

Among those in attendance were Prof. N. C. Panda, Registrar I/c; Prof. Vibhas Chandra Jha, Advisor-Academic and Administration; Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean of the School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources; and Prof. Bharat Kumar Panda, Professor and Head of the Department of Education. They all offered their congratulations to Prof. Tripathi for his accomplishments over the past year. Eminent dignitaries, including Prof. Sudhakar Singh, Former Professor of Hindi, BHU, Prof. Basant Kumar Panda, Director, Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Odia Language, CIIL, Mysore, Prof. Udaynath Sahu, Chair Professor Adikabi Sarala Das, JNU, Delhi, and Shri Sambhu Dayal Agrawal, who were present in the University to attend various academic events also extended their best wishes.

In his address, Prof. Tripathi appreciated the hard work and cooperation of CUO fraternity for the growth of the University and thank them all. He emphasized the university’s role in promoting educational, socio-economic, and cultural development in Odisha. He voiced concerns about the current crises affecting food production, particularly potatoes, urging the University to conduct research aimed at enhancing local agricultural practices.

Looking ahead, he envisioned a future where students emerge as global academic leaders, contributing to the enhancement of quality of life worldwide. He also stressed the importance of integrating India’s rich knowledge systems into the educational framework, ensuring that cultural heritage remains central to academic pursuits.

During his tenure, notable achievements have included the launch of three undergraduate programs in Agriculture, Forest Management, and Animal Husbandry & Dairying, as well as three postgraduate programs in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Botany, and Zoology. The introduction of certificate courses in Hindi and Japanese. Additionally, around 50 new faculty members have been recruited, with more expected to join soon, alongside ongoing infrastructure development and the successful hosting of numerous national and international conferences.

The program was hosted by Dr. Sourav Gupta, Assistant Professor in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and saw enthusiastic participation from the entire teaching and non-teaching staff, celebrating a significant year of progress under Prof. Tripathi’s leadership.