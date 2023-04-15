Central University of Odisha celebrates 132nd Birth Anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha celebrated the 132nd Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Baba Saheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in its campus at Sunabeda. On this occasion, a special programme was organised by the Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) of the University. Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-chancellor of the University inaugurated the Programme by lighting the lamp and paying floral tributes to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. He addressed students, staff, and all other university stakeholders. He highlighted the relevance of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s contributions to contemporary India in his address. He emphasised that to forget the past injustice to marginalised communities and march towards a future India with mutual cooperation and co-existence. He advised the students to study and research on the contributions of the father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

DACE Coordinator Dr. B. K. Srinivas elaborated on the various areas of Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution and highlighted the responsibility of youths towards the vision of Modern India. He also revealed the contributions of Babasaheb’s contributions specifically towards governance, administrations, public policy, social justice and democracy.

Prof. Himanshu Sekhar Mohapatra, Visiting Professor, Department of English, CUO pointed out the writing of Dr. Ambedkar and its contemporary relevance towards modern India. Particularly he emphasised the book entitled ‘Annihilation of Caste’. Dr. Kapila Khemundu, HoD (I/C), Department of Sociology pointed out that the caste system and untouchability practice is still prevalent in India but its perspective now has been changing.

Dr. Chitrasen Pasayat, DACE-Teacher, CUO pointed out the role of Ambedkar and revealed Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s contributions and personality for a better India. Dr. Sourav Gupta, HoD (I/C), Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, CUO pointed out Dr. Ambedkar‘s role from a journalism and media perspective.

Dr. Chandra Khemundu, DACE-Teacher, CUO in his address talked about Ambedkar’s ideology and his vision for modern India and revealed about Babasaheb’s contributions towards the Indian Constitution and system of democratic government.

Students from DACE expressed their views on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s ideology and his contributions towards modern India. On this occasion, various competitions like Essay Writing and Debate were organised and prizes were distributed to the winners by Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor.

Finally, to conclude the programme Mr. Manish Tyagi offered a vote of thanks. In this programme, Dr Phagunath Bhoi, PRO, HoD (I/Cs) of various departments, staff of CUO and a large number of students attended and witnessed the programme.