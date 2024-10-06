Koraput: Rohit Patro, Student of Central University of Odisha, Shines with Gold and Silver at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship.

Rohit Patro, a first-year student from the Mathematics Department of Central University of Odisha, Koraput, has made India and his University and his hometown Koraput proud by securing a Gold medal in Deadlift and a Silver medal in Bench Press in the 120kg+ Sub-Junior category at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship held in Sun City, South Africa. Competing against top athletes like England’s Will Anders and Northern Ireland’s Zack Graham, Rohit’s remarkable performance stood out on the global stage.

Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, congratulated Rohit for his outstanding achievements, highlighting how his success brought pride not only to the University but also to the entire nation. “Rohit’s victory is a landmark moment, not just for him but for our university, our state, and our country. His dedication and perseverance have placed him among the world’s powerlifting elite. This achievement also shines a light on Koraput, a land known for its tribal heritage and scenic beauty, now recognized for producing a powerlifting champion,” Prof. Tripathi said.

Rohit credits his father and brother as his greatest inspirations, attributing their constant support as the driving force behind his success. His journey to the Commonwealth Games was paved with earlier victories, including three Gold medals and one Silver at the National Powerlifting Competition held in Shri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

In addition to excelling in sports, Rohit continues to balance his academic pursuits as an undergraduate student of Integrated Mathematics, adding further distinction to his achievements. The entire university community congratulated Rohit and has come together to celebrate his remarkable success.

Rohit Patro has firmly established himself as a rising star in Indian powerlifting and a role model for the youth of Koraput and beyond.