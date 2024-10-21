Jayaram Badnaik, a Student of SLN-CEC, CUO Qualifies Odisha Civil Service

Koraput: Shri Jayaram Badnaik, a student from the inaugural batch of Civil Service aspirants at the Saheed Laxman Nayak Competitive Examination Centre (SLN-CEC) under the Central University of Odisha in collaboration with District Administration Koraput has successfully qualified for the Odisha Civil Service 2022. The SLN-CEC is located in Semiliguda, Koraput.

Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, congratulated Shri. Badnaik on his achievement and wished him continued success in future endeavors. He thanked the Chairman and all the esteemed members of District Mineral Foundation for allocating budget for this noble initiative. He also praised the SLN-CEC team, led by its Director, Dr. Kapila Khemundu, along with the faculty members, for their dedicated efforts in mentoring students from the region to pursue careers in civil service. Prof. Tripathi encouraged them to continue their commendable work.

Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Director of SLN-CEC and Head of the Department of Sociology, also expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Badnaik, expressing confidence in his future accomplishments.

Mr. Badnaik hails from Chiliput village in Nandapur Block, Koraput district, and holds a master’s degree from Ravenshaw College. The first batch of civil service aspirants at SLN-CEC was launched on August 25, 2023. According to Dr. Khemundu, admissions for the second batch have been completed, and classes are currently underway. Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, the University’s Public Relations Officer, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing optimism for the center’s future contributions.

