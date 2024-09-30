Swachhata Hi Seva 2024: CUO Hosts Cleanliness and Art & Painting Events

The Central University of Odisha, organized a series of activities as part of the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, emphasizing cleanliness and environmental conservation. On 30 September 2024, the University hosted an Art and Painting competition on campus, where students from various departments creatively showcased themes of cleanliness and ecological preservation. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, extended his best wishes for the program’s success. The event reinforced the students’ commitment to promoting a cleaner and greener campus in alignment with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

On 28 September, sixty NSS volunteers from the University embarked on a field study tour to the historic Balda Caves. The 3 km trek not only provided a practical understanding of the region’s historical importance but also offered hands-on experience in trekking and community involvement. The volunteers also visited a nearby Jain Temple, enriching their knowledge of local culture and architectural heritage.

In addition, on 27 September, a campus-wide cleanliness drive was held at the University’s Old Campus in Landiguda. Over 100 participants, including students, faculty, and staff, collected approximately 100 kg of waste. The event was graced by key dignitaries, including Prof. S.K. Palita, Dean, School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources who inspired participants to remain committed to cleanliness and a greener India. The program was coordinated by Nodal Officer Dr. Anjaneyulu Thotapally and supported by Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, the University’s Public Relations Officer.