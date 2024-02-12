“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” Surpasses Rs 55.10 Crore Mark in Debut Weekend

New Delhi: The captivating duo of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles has propelled “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” to a remarkable milestone, earning an impressive Rs 55.10 crore gross at the global box office during its inaugural weekend, as confirmed by the film’s makers on Monday.

The cinematic masterpiece, helmed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, made its grand debut on screens nationwide this past Friday, captivating audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances.

The noteworthy achievement was proudly announced by production house Maddock Films, who shared the exhilarating three-day collection figures on their official platform, X.

“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” has not only captured the hearts of moviegoers but has also showcased the immense potential of fresh talent in the Indian film industry. With its resounding success at the box office, the film sets a promising precedent for future cinematic endeavors.

As the film continues to enthrall audiences worldwide, its soaring box office figures serve as a testament to its undeniable charm and appeal, solidifying its position as a must-watch cinematic gem.