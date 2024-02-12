Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket

New Delhi: After a remarkable career spanning 17 years, left-arm batter Saurabh Tiwary has made the decision to retire from professional cricket following Jharkhand’s final league match of the Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan in Jamshedpur starting on February 16.

Throughout his illustrious journey, Tiwary has been a stalwart representing Jharkhand with distinction. He also had the honor of donning the Indian jersey in three One Day Internationals (ODIs), showcasing his talent at the highest level of the sport. Additionally, his prowess in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was evident as he played for four different franchises, leaving an indelible mark on the tournament.

Reflecting on his decision, the 34-year-old remarked, “It’s a little tough to bid farewell to this journey that I had started before my schooling,” encapsulating the emotional weight of concluding a lifelong dedication to the game.

Tiwary’s retirement marks the end of an era for Indian cricket, with fans worldwide expressing gratitude for his contributions to the sport. As he embarks on a new chapter beyond the cricket field, his legacy and impact on the game will undoubtedly be remembered and celebrated for years to come.