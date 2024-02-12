Naveen Patnaik Nominates Debasish Samantray and Subhasish Khuntia as BJD Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, also serving as the president of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has made significant nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, declaring former party MLA Debasish Samantray and BJD leader Subhasish Khuntia as the party’s candidates from Puri.

The announcement comes as the terms of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJD leaders Prasant Nanda and Amar Patnaik in the Rajya Sabha are set to expire in April, resulting in vacant seats. While the party has solidified two nominations, there has been no official declaration regarding the third seat.

This strategic move underscores the BJD’s commitment to reinforcing its presence in the upper house of the Parliament, ensuring effective representation for the state of Odisha on crucial national issues.

Both Debasish Samantray and Subhasish Khuntia bring with them a wealth of experience and dedication to public service, making them formidable contenders for the Rajya Sabha positions.

As anticipation builds ahead of the upcoming elections, political observers keenly await further developments from the BJD camp regarding its third nominee, shaping the landscape of Odisha’s political representation at the national level.