Arvind Kejriwal Announces ’10 Guarantees’ For Lok Sabha Polls; announced to provide free electricity across the country

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will provide free electricity across the country, scrap Agnipath scheme for the military, provide 2 crore jobs, and introduce minimum support price (MSP) scheme for farmers if he forms the government after the Lok Sabha elections.

Promising to replicate the Delhi and Punjab models across India, Kejriwal also promised to carry out nationwide drives to modernise government schools and hospitals across the country.

Making these announcements at a press conference in Delhi, Kejriwal further said that his government will also free the Indian territory that has been occupied by China.

Kejriwal, however, stated that it is his guarantees at the moment and he has not discussed then with his coalition partners in the INDIA bloc.

“These guarantees are being issued as ‘Kejriwal’s guarantees’. I have not talked about them with our friends in the INDIA coalition, but I believe that no one will have an issue with them considering the kind of guarantees they are,” said Kejriwal in Hindi.

Here are the 10 guarantees that Kejriwal announced:

1. 24-Hour Electricity Supply: Kejriwal said that their government will ensure continuous electricity availability nationwide and provide 200 units of free electricity to economically disadvantaged households nationwide.

2. Education Reform: He said the government will enhance government schools to surpass private institutions in quality, offering free education to every child born in the country.

3. Healthcare Improvement: He promised to establish Mohalla clinics in every village and locality and upgrade district hospitals to multi-speciality facilities for comprehensive healthcare access.

4. National Security: We will grant full autonomy to the army to “reclaim land from China” and pursue diplomatic efforts for territorial integrity, he said.

5. Agniveer Scheme Discontinuation: We will stop the Agniveer scheme and regularize all enrolled children on permanent positions, abolishing the contractual system and ensuring adequate funds for the army, Kejriwal said.

6. Farmers’ Welfare: Provide fair compensation for crops based on the Swaminathan report to ensure farmers lead dignified lives.

7. Delhi Statehood: Our government will grant full statehood to Delhi, a long-standing demand of its residents, he said.

8. Employment Generation: INDIA bloc government will generate 2 crore new jobs annually to address unemployment concerns, AAP chief said.

9. Corruption Eradication: Kejriwal vows to combat corruption by dismantling the “BJP’s protectionist measures” and ensuring accountability for all.

10. Trade and Industry Promotion: He promises to simplify GST by removing it from PMLA regulations and aim to surpass China in the manufacturing sector.