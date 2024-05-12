Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha on May 15; JP Nadda will visit Odisha on May 17

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha on May 15. He will address public meetings in Rourkela, Kantabanji and Sorada. Similarly, BJP National President JP Nadda will visit Odisha on May 17. He will visit Sundargarh, Hinjili and Padampur, informs State BJP VP Golak Mohapatra.
