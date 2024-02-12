KL Rahul Ruled Out of Third Test Against England; Devdutt Padikkal Named as Replacement

RAJKOT: In a setback for the Indian cricket team, senior batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the third Test against England due to a lingering quadriceps strain, which also kept him sidelined from the second match in Visakhapatnam.

Devdutt Padikkal, the talented left-hander from Karnataka who has been impressing with his performances in the domestic circuit, has been named as Rahul’s replacement in the squad for the upcoming Test.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Rahul’s unavailability in a press release, stating, “KL Rahul, whose availability for the remaining three Tests was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the third Test against England in Rajkot. Mr. Rahul has reached 90 per cent of match fitness and is progressing well under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.”

Rahul’s absence will be felt in the Indian batting lineup, but Padikkal’s inclusion offers an opportunity for the promising youngster to make his mark on the international stage.

As the third Test approaches, all eyes will be on how the Indian team adapts to the absence of Rahul and the potential debut of Padikkal, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the highly anticipated contest against England.