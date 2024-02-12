Indian Women’s Hockey Team Falls to China 1-2 in FIH Pro League Match

ROURKELA: The Indian women’s hockey team faced another setback in the FIH Pro League as they suffered a 1-2 defeat against China in a closely contested match held in Rourkela on Monday.

| 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 | 🏑 China defeated India by a 2-1 margin at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. #FIHProLeague24 #OdishaForHockey pic.twitter.com/WXc0G23em6 — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) February 12, 2024

India started the game on a positive note, taking the lead in the seventh minute with a field goal by Sangita Kumari. However, China swiftly responded, equalizing in the 14th minute courtesy of Gu Bingfeng’s penalty corner. Gu went on to seal the victory for China with her second goal of the match, converting a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute.

This loss marks the Indian team’s second consecutive defeat against China in the FIH Pro League, having previously fallen to them with the same 1-2 scoreline on February 3 in Bhubaneswar.

Despite their valiant efforts, the Indian women’s hockey team was unable to secure a favorable result against a determined Chinese side. The defeat highlights the challenges the team faces as they strive to make their mark on the international stage.

With this result, India will look to regroup and analyze their performance ahead of their future fixtures in the FIH Pro League, aiming to bounce back stronger and turn the tide in their favor.