TCS Inaugurates Pace Port™ Toronto to Help Customers Scale Innovation Programs with Digital Technologies

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) launched TCS Pace Port TM Toronto, its fifth global research and co-innovation centre, to help Canadian companies bring digital innovations to life faster.

Located on the top floor of 400 University Avenue and spanning 16,000 square feet, Pace Port Toronto provides companies with access to the latest technologies and breakthrough thinking from TCS Research labs, start-ups, VCs, entrepreneurs, and academia – including the University of Toronto – as well as TCS’ network of Pace Ports in New York, Pittsburgh, Amsterdam, and Tokyo. Plugging into this collective ecosystem of innovators and intellectual property through TCS’ Co-Innovation Network (COINTM) will enable Canadian companies to embrace a hybrid approach to collaborative innovation to set the pace of transformation in their industry.

Pace Port Toronto features an agile workspace, training space, academic research lab, and innovation showcase to encourage rapid prototyping, research, and commercializing of advanced technologies.

In support of local partner ecosystems, TCS also announced a $1,000,000 CAD gift to the University of Toronto’s Data Centre at the School of Cities, earmarked to support the building of smart cities.

Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said, “TCS Pace Port Toronto is an incredible addition to the city’s flourishing tech landscape. Today’s announcement makes clear that Canada is a global leader when it comes to innovation, and we are pleased to see TCS bring their world-class innovations and services here to Toronto.”

Minister Victor Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said, “Our government is committed to making Ontario a more attractive place for businesses to invest and create jobs. TCS Pace Ports bring together co-innovation networks of over 2,600 start-up and industry partners, to drive innovation and create the right conditions for our businesses and job creators to invest, grow and attract investment all across Ontario.”

Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, said, “Establishing a Pace Port in Toronto – North America’s fastest growing tech market — is part of a long-term TCS strategic plan for Canada that includes innovation labs, growing and reskilling our workforce, and our ongoing work with schools to support STEM education.”

TCS Pace Port hubs around the world include over 4,000 researchers and innovators, more than 2,300 start-up partners, over 30 innovation labs, and 67 academic partners.

“By leveraging the power of a global collaborative partner ecosystem, technology partners, academia, and the best of TCS research and innovation, Pace Port Toronto will help local Canadian companies to more quickly transform their businesses with digital technology,” said Soumen Roy, Country Head, TCS Canada.

TCS and STEM Education

TCS is committed to leading change and learning in local communities. TCS Pace Port Toronto will also serve as an anchor for two TCS STEM educational programs, the TCS goIT Student Awareness Program and Ignite My Future in School.

TCS’ flagship digital innovation and career readiness program, goIT (go Innovate Together), prepares students with the skills, confidence and mindsets to pursue careers of the future. Through engaging design workshops and custom mentorship experiences, goIT impacts students around the globe by challenging stereotypes and inspiring our future leaders to pursue careers in STEM and the computer sciences. Since Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and TCS first launched goIT Monthly Challenges in 2020, Canadian students have won more than any other geography. The TCS goIT Student Awareness Program is a collaboration with the TDSB and organizations across Canada to bring STEM education to more than 20,000 students.

Ignite My Future in School is a new initiative in Canada that will transform the way students learn and apply computational thinking – a foundational 21st century skill that is critical for successful careers in every sector.