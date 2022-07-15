Bhima Jewels Opens Stores In Hyderabad; Plans Rs 1000 Cr Investment

Hyderabad : Bhima Jewels, the leading retailer in Gold & Diamond Jewellery, with over 50 stores across India & UAE, has opened two State-of-the-art jewellery retail outlets in Hyderabad, the City of Pearls. Malla Reddy, Minister for Labour and Employment, inaugurated the store. Danam Nagender MLA, Khairtabad constituency, Mutta Gopal, MLA, Mushirabad constituency, Vanam Sangeetha, Corporator, Somajiguda Division and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. With its rich 97-year legacy, trust, purity and craftmanship, Bhima Jewels has been enjoying the trust of millions across generations. Besides the flagship store at Somajiguda and the second store at A S Rao Nagar, more stores will soon come up at Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar and other locations spread across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Bhima Jewels’ foray into Telangana is part of the organization’s ambitious growth plans. Bhima Jewels plans to invest Rs 1,000 crores here in the next two to three years. More than 2,000 direct and indirect employments would also be generated.

Commenting on this occasion, Bhima Jewels Chairman B Bindhu Madhav said “Bhima Jewels is thrilled to expand into Telangana with its flagship store in Hyderabad. We believe that the customers of Telangana will appreciate the variety of designs and our exquisite craftsmanship. Hyderabad is the fastest growing city in the country and has immense potential for growth and quality of life.”

On this occasion, Bhima Jewels Managing Director Abhishek Bindhu Madhav stated, “The industry-friendly policies of the Government motivated us to explore our expansions and opportunities in Telangana. Our research shows that the Hyderabad consumer desires an upgraded experience, and we are investing to meet the expectations of the consumer, starting with our signature stores across Hyderabad.”

Bhima Jewels has been a pioneer in jewellery retail since 1925 and is known for its exquisite jewellery and standard of purity. Being the first to introduce 916 hallmarked jewellery, HUID jewellery and its new-age concepts like personal shopper services, AR shopping and many other unique features will significantly upgrade the shopping experience for jewellery connoisseurs in Hyderabad.

As a part of the Launch, Bhima Jewels have announced fabulous inaugural product offers on Gold & Diamond Jewellery and Silver. Customers can avail of up to Rs.250 off per gram on Gold Jewellery, Upto Rs.15,000 off on Diamond Jewellery and Rs.3,000 off on the purchase of 1 KG Silver. Apart from these, there are transactional offers which entitle customers to assured gifts with every purchase and Gift Coupons. Customers also stand a chance to win 1 KG of Gold through a lucky draw based on their purchases.

Spanning 25,000 sq ft, the expansive Bhima Jewels signature store at Somajiguda and the second store at A S Rao Nagar are enabled with the latest Augmented Reality(AR) technology and premium shopping experience. The store features a wide range of traditional and new age contemporary designs of Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Silver Jewellery and articles for all occasions.

Unique services include ‘Bhima Prive’ that features exclusive and bespoke jewellery collections, dedicated and exclusively trained personal shopper staff, jewellery consultants, designers & stylists that will help special customers purchase their choice, ‘Bhima Experience Zone’ which is an AR-based virtual experience zone where customers can choose and try their favourite jewellery from a wide range of designs, ‘Bhima 24 Karat Café’, an exotic in-house café with a specially curated menu, ‘Bhima Play Zone’ featuring an entertainment area for children and Personal Shopper Services to ensure customers have a comfortable shopping experience.