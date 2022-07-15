Indian Automobile Industry thanks the Government for continuous expansion of CNG stations across the country

Mumbai: In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Gas Based Economy as one of the pathways for carbon neutrality and fostering sustainable mobility, the Indian Automobile Industry is dedicated to manufacturing factory fitted CNG vehicles that would reduce air pollution and carbon emissions and support the economy by reducing the oil import burden.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on behalf of the automobile industry appreciates the Government for its rapid and continuous focus on the expansion and promotion of CNG as a transport fuel. To keep the momentum forward, today Hon’ble Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated 166 CNG stations and appreciated the display of CNG vehicles by auto manufacturers at Shastri Bhawan. This is in addition to 1,332 CNG stations, the highest ever, in the single financial year 2021-22.

As part of India’s decarbonization journey converging through the pathways of Panchamrit announced at the COP 26 at Glasgow to achieve carbon neutrality in the year 2070, gas-based mobility holds a significant role. Aligning with India’s global commitments to reduce carbon emissions, the automobile industry continues to make significant investments, resource allocation towards R&D and localization of technology products. The concerted efforts of the Government, Industry, and R&D institutions will position gas-based mobility as a cornerstone as one of the technologies towards sustainable mobility.

Congratulating the Government on the occasion, Director General of SIAM, Mr. Rajesh Menon said, “It is commendable to have a collaborative approach of the Government and Industry for fostering and nurturing the national goals of reducing oil import and cleaner environment. Automobile Industry is committed to complementing and supporting the Government’s efforts of promoting CNG and expanding the network, by continuously increasing volume and expanding the product portfolio of CNG vehicles.

Also, over the last few months, there has been a major challenge regarding an exponential increase in CNG prices. The industry is keenly looking forward to the right kind of interventions and support from the Government for moderating the CNG prices for the benefit of the society, economy, and country’s environment for overall achieving sustainable mobility and SDG 2030.”