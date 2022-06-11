State government will work in collaboration with Isha Foundation to save the soil – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the message of Param Pujya Sadguru Shri Jaggi Vasudev regarding saving the soil will be taken to every village and block of the state. The state government will work in this direction in collaboration with Isha Foundation. To save soil, public awareness activities will be conducted by Madhya Pradesh Jan-Abhiyan Parishad in the Save Soil campaign. To save the soil, the roadmap that the state government and Isha Foundation will prepare, will be implemented jointly by Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Isha Foundation. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said this in a conversation with media representatives after signing the MoU between Isha Foundation and MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and Param Pujya Shri Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev. This MoU is regarding conducting a campaign to save soil. Director General of Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad Shri BR Naidu, Vice President Dr Jitendra Jamdar and representatives of the Foundation were present in the brief programme at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance.