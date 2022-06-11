CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as part of his resolve to plant saplings every day, today planted saplings at Mukki Gate complex of Kanha National Park in Balaghat district. After planting the saplings he met and interacted with the local villagers.

Conversation with women of self-help group

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also interacted with the women of self-help groups associated with the Aajeevika Mission. The women told that Baiga-Haat is being operated by their group. There can be sufficient income through Baiga dance performance every day. Therefore, Baiga dance should be started every day in Baiga Haat. The organisation of cultural performances will also motivate the local community to come to the Haat which will help in increasing the income of the Self Help Group. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the women of self-help groups that to make them self-reliant, it is necessary to perform regional folk-dances in Haat and work with readiness. In this regard, instructions have been given to the concerned department and senior officials of the local administration in the past.

Everyone must plant a tree

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted Guava, Amla, Jamun and Mango saplings along with his family in Mukki Gate complex. He said that trees not only give us life, but also increase the ground water level by absorbing rainwater and also provide water in the form of rain. Trees give shelter to birds. Along with this, they are also the abode for many living beings like insects and moths. We should plant trees for the coming generations and a secure life. He urged everyone to plant trees. Trees should be planted on weddings, birthdays, the death anniversary of parents and on other occasions.

Importance of plants

The ancient Sanskrit name of guava is Amrit or Amrit Phal. The taste of guava is of two-three types including sour, sweet and flavourless. Apart from being delicious, guava is full of medicinal properties. People use it as a home remedy to cure many diseases. Amla is called Amritphal or Dhatriphal in Ayurveda. Regular consumption of amla boosts the immunity of the body. Amla is not only beneficial for skin and hair, but also works as a medicine for many diseases. Amla is rich in vitamins, minerals and nutrients, which make it full of valuable properties. Similarly Jamun is an evergreen tree, whose fruits are purple in colour. This tree is found in India and other countries of South Asia and Indonesia etc. Mango is called the king of fruits due to its taste, aroma and colour. There are more than a thousand varieties of mango, out of which only 40-50 varieties have been found suitable from the commercial point of view. Mango is an easily available fruit of India and can be easily grown in almost every state.