Make life easier by implementing welfare schemes – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the life of the people should be made easier by effective implementation of government welfare scheme. Confidence of the people in the administration must increase. There should also be an effective implementation of collective forest management. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the Naxal eradication campaign with senior officials of police and administration at Mukki in Balaghat district today.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is necessary to recruit local youth in Hawk Force. Instructions related to recruitment process have been issued earlier. The plan to seek cooperation of the surrendered Naxalites in the Naxal control operation is being implemented. Instructions were issued to make adequate arrangements for minimum requirements and security at the places where Hawk Force personnel are rendering their services. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there should be no shortage of resources. He agreed to retain the incentive allowance being given to Hawk Force personnel according to the Sixth pay scale from the year 2018 in the seventh pay scale as well. Instructions to follow the procedure have already been given.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan met and held a discussion with the Hawk Force personnel serving in the Naxal-affected area. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, while examining the problems being faced while working in adverse conditions, encouraged the soldiers for doing excellent work. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the Hawk Force jawans that your service is not just a job but a mission, which is an important responsibility entrusted for the internal security of the country. You are working for a big mission. Your courage and dedication is commendable. I salute your courage and bravery.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that ideology of violence will not be tolerated at any place in the state. It has no place in a democracy. Strict action is being taken against those involved in crimes in many parts of the state.

Inspector General of Police, Balaghat Zone, Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Collector Balaghat Dr. Girish Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Shri Saurabh Sameer, Commandant of Hawk Force Shri Aditya Singh and other officers were present.