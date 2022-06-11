Nomination papers will be received for urban body elections from June 11

New Delhi :State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has informed that nomination papers will be taken from June 11 for urban body elections. He said that all the preparations for receiving nomination papers have been made by the Collectors and District Election Officers.

The work of publication of election information, reservation of seats and list of polling stations and taking nomination papers will start from 10:30 am on June 11. The last date for receipt of nomination papers is June 18 (up to 3 pm). The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 20. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 22 (up to 3 pm). The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.

Voting

The first phase of voting will be held on July 6 and the second phase of voting will be held on July 13 from 7 am to 5 pm. The counting and declaration of results for the first phase of polling will take place on July 17 and the counting and declaration of results for the second phase of polling will begin at 9 am on July 18.

Elections will be held in 347 urban bodies

The election will be held in 347 urban bodies. There are 16 municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 255 city councils. The election of corporators of 347 urban bodies and mayors of 16 municipal corporations is being conducted by the Commission through the direct system.

Deposit amount

Along with the nomination forms, the candidate will also have to deposit the deposit amount. The amount is fixed 20 thousand for the mayor, 5 thousand for the corporator of the municipal corporation, 3 thousand for the municipal council and one thousand rupees for the corporator of the city council. In the case of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes and women candidates, half of the prescribed deposit amount will have to be deposited.

Along with the nomination form, the candidate has to submit an affidavit in the prescribed format. The affidavit will declare the candidate’s criminal record, assets, liabilities and educational qualification. This information will be publicly displayed by the Returning Officer on the notice board of the office. The option of “NOTA” (none of the above) will be available in the urban body elections. During the submission of nomination papers in the Returning Officer’s room, a maximum of 3 persons can enter along with the candidate.

Can also be filled online

Optional facility of online (OLIN) has been made available to the candidates of urban bodies for submission of nomination papers. The candidate can himself fill his nomination form through Laptop-Desktop or Cyber ​​Cafe, MP Online Kiosk or Lok Seva Kendra. One can fill his nomination form through online kiosk or through Lok Seva Kendra. It is mandatory to present the hard copy of the online filled nomination form to the Returning Officer within the stipulated time period.

Candidates of reserved category posts will have to give caste certificate

It is necessary for the candidate to clearly mention his/her caste/category at the relevant place in the nomination paper. Candidates contesting from the reserved post will be required to attach the caste certificate in the prescribed form of government issued by the competent authority of Madhya Pradesh government along with the nomination paper. The nomination paper of the candidate (in case he is not a member of the reserved category) may be cancelled if he does not present the caste certificate issued by the competent authority of the Madhya Pradesh government.