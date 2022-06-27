Scope of survey and investigation of Sickle Cell should be raised up to 40 years: Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that the scope of survey and investigation of Sickle Cell Anemia should be raised up to 40 years. National Health Mission should take necessary action in this regard. He directed the State Red Cross Society to cooperate in expanding the reach, strengthening, seriously investigating and monitoring even the minute details of sickle cell anemia disease treatment and management efforts. Governor Shri Patel was holding a discussion on sickle cell disease treatment and management efforts with the officials of National Health Mission, State Red Cross Society and Raj Bhavan at Raj Bhavan.

Governor Shri Patel appreciated the efforts of the state government for the one of its kind programme organized in Madhya Pradesh along with the country on June 19 on World Sickle Cell Day and congratulated the team of Health Department. He said that the programme is an ideal form of Sabka Vikas, Sabke Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabke Prayas. For the treatment and effective management of Sickle Cell Anemia, it is necessary to speed up survey and investigation. He told the officials of the National Health Mission that after three months, he himself would inquire about the ground reality of the progress of the work. It should be clear to all the officers and employees that the work has to be completed in a stipulated time. Work should be done on a war footing in the next 3 months, so that the ground experiences of this period can be included in the action plan. This will make it possible to achieve the target ahead of time. He said that the Health Mission should cooperate in the counseling services related to investigation and marriage in universities and colleges. The Red Cross committees must guide in the treatment and management efforts in 89 disease-prone development blocks by preparing protocols related to disease treatment management work.

Governor Shri Patel said that adequate amount has been provided by Raj Bhavan to the state and district level Red Cross committees for supplementary efforts for management of the treatment of Sickle Cell Anaemia. The members of the committee, while performing the duties as responsible citizens of the society, should get financial support from public participation in disease treatment management. The allocated amount should be used to fill the vacant gaps in the efforts of State Government’s Hemoglobinopathy Mission, walk-in facilities and availability of specialist registration of patients, and support in treatment efforts, guidance and treatment supervision.

Principal Secretary to Governor Shri DP Ahuja, Member Secretary Tribal Cell Shri BS Jamod, Deputy Secretary Shri DK Jain, State Red Cross Society Chairman Shri Gagan Kolhe, Deputy Director National Health Mission Dr. Ruby Khan, members of Tribal Cell and officials of Raj Bhavan were present.