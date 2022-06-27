Rs 2 lakh award will be given to drug-free village – CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that drug de-addiction campaign should be launched in Samras Panchayats. A special reward of Rs 2 lakh will be given to a drug-free village. To make the village drug-free, an environment should be created through mutual dialogue and various inspirational activities. We must ensure that our Panchayats are ‘Beti Friendly’. In all Panchayats including Samaras Panchayats, more respect, honor and dignity of daughters must be ensured. Sons and daughters must be treated equally. Anyone who casts an evil eye on a mother, sister or daughter will not be spared. Samras Panchayats have to set an example in the whole country by their work. Public service, development of the village, systematic and result-oriented operation of anganwadi, school, panchayat, community building should be our priority. Let us ensure that no child remains malnourished in our Panchayat.

Shri Chouhan was addressing the felicitation ceremony of the representatives who formed Samras Panchayats through unopposed election in the Chief Minister’s residence premises. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan thanked the villagers for electing the Panchayat representatives unopposed.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp and performing Kanya Pujan with a song dedicated to women empowerment. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan welcomed the Panchayat representatives who came to his residence with flower shower. Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia, MP Shri Ramakant Bhargava, former Minister Shri Ramkrishna Kusmaria, MLA Shri Sitaram Adivasi and public representatives were present. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was felicitated by the sarpanches in the programme. Sushri Jagriti Singh Judev, unopposed elected Sarpanch of Umardha Gram Panchayat, Bankhedi Tehsil of Narmadapuram district and Shri Amit Chauhan, elected unopposed Sarpanch of Chipri Gram Panchayat, Budhni Janpad Panchayat of Sehore district presented their priorities and action-plan regarding their experience and village development.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 630 Sarpanch, 157 Janpad Panchayat members and one District Panchayat member have been elected unopposed in the state. An incentive of Rs.5 lakh will be given if a Sarpanch is elected unopposed in any Panchayat, Rs.7 lakh for the post of Sarpanch if ​​the current and previous election is unopposed, and Rs.7 lakh will be provided if ​​all the Panches and Sarpanchs are elected unopposed. Similarly, an incentive of Rs 12 lakh will be given to the Panchayat if women are elected to all the posts of Sarpanch unopposed and R 15 lakh will be given to the Panchayat if women are elected to all the posts of Panch and Sarpanch in the Panchayat.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that for the first time in the country, 50 percent reservation was made for women in the Panchayats in Madhya Pradesh itself. There is no dearth of hard work or leadership quality in women. Indore has set a record in the country in the field of cleanliness under the leadership of a woman mayor. The elected women panchayat representatives in the village panchayats will set new records in the service of the public and development of the village.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Samras Panchayats will have to work by setting their own priorities. Let us vow that there will be no fights or dispute in the village. If there is any dispute, it will be resolved through dialogue, so that we will not allow our time and money to be wasted in court. At the same time, it should also be our priority to ensure that the benefits of all the schemes of the center and the state will be made available to every eligible person of the panchayat. People should sit together in the gram panchayat and decide the action plan of development for the next five years and ensure its implementation. Sanitation, tree plantation, freeing children from malnutrition, surveying the handicapped and providing them the benefits of related schemes, providing land for housing to every eligible person in the Chief Minister’s land rights scheme, making the village drug-free, not allowing anti-social elements and illegal activities in the village should be made priorities.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Rs 25 thousand would be provided to the Ladli Laxmis in two installments on admission at the college level. In addition, free arrangements will be made for college level education. The state government is also continuously encouraging the meritorious students. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also called for making efforts towards ensuring an income of Rs. 10 thousand per month for women through women self-help groups.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the work of saving water should be taken on priority by making Amrit Sarovar and other water structures in every village. Also we have to adopt solar energy and make power saving a habit. We have to inculcate the habit of paying water tax and other taxes for irrigation on time, the amount received from this is the basis of development.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that every village must celebrate its Pride Day. On this day all the people of the village should assemble in the village and decide on the plan for development. It should also be ensured that there is a Gram Sabha every month. We have to set such an example of development, which becomes a source of inspiration for other people as well.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia said that Madhya Pradesh has set a unique example in the country by forming Panchayats through unopposed elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. The Panchayat representatives have got great responsibility to conduct development activities. He appealed to the Panchayat representatives to spread the spirit of harmony by working with dedication and honesty.