Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan planted saplings of Peepal, Neem and Kadamba

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Peepal, Neem and Kadamba in the Smart City Park today. Along with CM Shri Chouhan, Animal with Humanity organisation’s Sushri Ishika Kakade, Shri Ayan Ali, Sushri Geetika Kakade, Shri Akshat Mehta, Shri Pranav Kukatkar, Shri Sarthak Mahajan, Sushri Maitri Baghel and Sushri Devina Mishra planted neem sapling. CM Shri Chouhan along with senior journalists Shri Anurag Upadhyay, Sushri Shefali Gupta, Sushri Khyati Gupta and Sushri Fauzia planted Peepal and Kadamba saplings.

Working in the field of animal welfare, the organisation conducts many activities to provide treatment to needy animals, makes arrangements for their care, vaccination, food and water. Along with this, work is also being done in the direction of creating awareness among the general public to take care of the voiceless animals.

Importance of saplings

Peepal is considered a tree that purifies the environment. It is also known as a shady tree. It also has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Neem, which is abundant in antibiotic elements, is known as a medicine. Kadamba tree is found everywhere in India. It is rich in medicinal properties.