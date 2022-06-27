CM Shivraj Chouhan extends best wishes on International MSME Day

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted the youth of state and the country on International MSME Day. Shri Chouhan tweeted – ‘Not only are the youth becoming self-reliant and entrepreneurs through micro, small and medium enterprises, but they are also contributing in the building of a new India.’

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that MSMEs are giving new impetus in achieving Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s goal of Make in India. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has called upon youth of the state to become entrepreneurs and to generate jobs rather than seeking them. I stand with you and extend my best wishes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is making continous efforts to remove every hurdle th way of the youth to accomplish their dreams. MSME Development Policy 2021 is being effectively implemented in Madhya Pradesh. We are determined to provide fast investment and new employment opportunities through employment fair programmes, startup policy and cluster yojana in the state.