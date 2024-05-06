12th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Karmayogi Bharat, held in Mumbai

The 12th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Karmayogi Bharat was held in Mumbai on May 3rd, 2024. The meeting was chaired by Shri. Ramadorai Subramanian.

The Board acknowledged the twin milestones of 1 crore course enrolments and the offering of more than 1000 courses on the platform. The board felt the milestones underscored the platform’s role in nurturing competency-based learning amongst govt officials.

The meeting appreciated the integration of the e-HRMS platform with iGOT Karmayogi which will enable role-based governance by enabling deployment of officers based on their competencies and capabilities.

The Board also appreciated the collaboration with NITI for States platform, emphasizing the importance of SAMARTH curated programs in driving block level and district-level capacity-building initiatives.

The launch of courses on the three new criminal laws passed by the parliament- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act were commended by all, reflecting Karmayogi Bharat’s commitment to imparting training on the most contemporary issues to officials involved in public-facing, citizen-centric governance.

The Board also appreciated the Jan Karmayogi initiative aimed at empowering field officials in effectively implementing key development programs. Gyaan Karmayogi on iGOT, serving as a comprehensive knowledge repository for civil servants, was noted as a welcome addition to the platform.

Board members including Smt S. Radha Chauhan (Secretary, DoPT), Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi (Chairperson, National Council for Vocational Education & Training), Shri Govind Iyer (Director and Chairperson, SVP Philanthropy Foundation), Shri Pankaj Bansal (Co-Founder, PeopleStrong), Smt Debjani Ghosh (President, NASSCOM), Shri S. Krishnan (Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT), Shri Abhishek Singh (CEO, Karmayogi Bharat) and Shri S.P Roy (Secretary, Capacity Building Commission) and Other senior officials of Karmayogi Bharat were also present.

Looking ahead, the Board affirmed its focus on impact assessment as a priority area, along with activating the content marketplace and sourcing high-quality assessments and content to enhance learning outcomes.

The team leads of Karmayogi Bharat also made individual presentations on broader strategic goals for the future, and were given feedback by the board members.

The meeting ended with a pledge to redouble efforts to play a transformational role in moving from rule-based to role-based governance.