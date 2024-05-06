Ministry of Tourism participates in Arabian Travel Mart 2024 in Dubai

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is participating in Arabian Travel Mart 2024, being held in Dubai from May 6th to 9th May, 2024. The event marks a significant step in strengthening India’s presence in the Middle East tourism market.

Incredible India pavilion was Inaugurated today by Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Counsul General of India to Dubai. The pavilion has made a resounding entry, aiming to capture the entirety of the UAE market. Leading a delegation comprising tour operators, luxury hotels, wellness resorts, and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, India is poised to showcase itself as a 365-day destination.

Highlighting lesser-known yet refreshing destinations, the Ministry of Tourism has launched the ‘Cool Summers of India’ campaign at Arabian Travel Mart. This digital campaign challenges the notion of India being too hot for summer travel, emphasizing its offerings in hill resorts, including the Himalayas. The campaign seeks to promote India as a holistic destination throughout the year.

India’s participation in the Arabian Travel Mart 2024 holds immense potential for the tourism industry and the economy at large. The event provides a platform for Indian tourism players to exhibit their offerings, forge alliances within the industry, and attract visitors from the MENA region. This, in turn, is expected to bolster revenue generation and foster job creation within the tourism sector.